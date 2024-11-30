One More Person Killed In Russian Drone Attack In Kherson
11/30/2024 3:09:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It has become known about another person killed in an attack by Russian drones in Kherson.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.
“It became known about another victim who was hit by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district. A 48-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries,” the statement reads.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military attacked Kherson from a drone. A resident of Kherson died from his injuries .
