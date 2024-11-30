عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One More Person Killed In Russian Drone Attack In Kherson

One More Person Killed In Russian Drone Attack In Kherson


11/30/2024 3:09:27 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It has become known about another person killed in an attack by Russian drones in Kherson.

This was reported on facebook by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“It became known about another victim who was hit by an enemy drone in the Dnipro district. A 48-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries,” the statement reads.

Read also: Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson - 4 wounded

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military attacked Kherson from a drone. A resident of Kherson died from his injuries .

MENAFN30112024000193011044ID1108941957


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search