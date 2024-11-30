عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
DIU Show How To Destroy Russian Equipment In Zaporizhzhia Region

DIU Show How To Destroy Russian Equipment In Zaporizhzhia Region


11/30/2024 10:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed how its soldiers destroyed the positions and equipment of Russian invaders on the front line in Zaporizhzhia region using drones over the past week.

The corresponding video was released by the DIU press service, Ukrinform reports.

Video: DIU

“The video shows the results of a week of combat work of the scouts on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region : destruction of enemy military equipment, jewelry drops on the places of occupants' concentration, and a good“dragon drone” that burns Moscow evil spirits, their clothes and hardware in Ukrainian forests,” the post says.

Read also: DIU servicemen strike at Russian radar complex“Zoopark

As Ukrinform reported earlier, intelligence officers successfully struck three Russian radar complexe in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: com

MENAFN30112024000193011044ID1108941502


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search