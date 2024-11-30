DIU Show How To Destroy Russian Equipment In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed how its destroyed the positions and equipment of Russian invaders on the front line in Zaporizhzhia region using drones over the past week.

The corresponding was released by the DIU press service, Ukrinform reports.

Video: DIU

“The video shows the results of a week of combat work of the scouts on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region : destruction of enemy military equipment, jewelry drops on the places of occupants' concentration, and a good“dragon drone” that burns Moscow evil spirits, their clothes and hardware in Ukrainian forests,” the post says.

servicemen strike at Russian radar complex“Zoopark

As Ukrinform reported earlier, intelligence officers successfully struck three Russian radar complexe in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Photo: com