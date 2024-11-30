Several Arrested Over Kosovo Canal Blast: PM
11/30/2024 8:02:28 AM
Zubin Potok, Kosovo: Kosovo's prime Minister said Saturday Police have made arrests following an attack on a canal supporting the country's two main power plants -- plus its water supply, which he said had been restored to 25-percent capacity.
Law enforcement have also "carried out searches" and "collected testimony and evidence, and the criminals and terrorists will have to face justice and the law," Prime Minister Albin Kurti told journalists while visiting the site of the explosion.
