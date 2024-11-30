World Halal Conference, Halal Expo address trade opportunities

(MENAFN) The World Halal and the Halal Expo, the two synchronous halal occasions being conducted in Istanbul and last until Saturday, addressed trade opportunities among nations.



The occasions are arranged by the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), planned by the Turkish Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Halal Accreditation Agency, and joined by many Turkish and foreign ministries, organizations, as well as associations.



A businesspeople’s event was conducted by the Foreign Economic Relations Board's (DEIK) Turkey-Oman Business Council to deepen bonds and surge business among both nations, the council’s Chairperson Yunus Ete stated at the occasion.



“The most important goal of ours is to increase the cooperation between Türkiye and Oman and we are uninterruptedly carrying out our efforts, and while such meetings contribute to bilateral relations, we aim to increase our mutual trade activities and investments in the contracting, tourism, and health sectors,” he added.

