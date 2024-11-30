Russian Drone Attacks Minibus In Kherson - 4 Wounded
11/30/2024 5:11:10 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone dropped explosives on a taxi in Kherson, injuring four people.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“In Kherson, the Russian military attacked public transport from a drone. The enemy dropped explosives on a bus in the Dniprovsky district. Four people were injured,” the statement said.
According to the RMA, women aged 35, 52 and 62 sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to the abdomen, and a 59-year-old man sustained a shin injury.
All the victims were taken to hospital.
As reported , one person was killed and six wounded in Kherson region as a result of shelling on November 29.
