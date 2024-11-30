Germany's import prices surge monthly in October

( MENAFN ) prices in Germany increased by 0.6 percent month-on-month in the previous month, federal statistical authority Destatis showed on Friday. Energy prices surged largely in the previous couple of months; heating oil rose by 4.9 percent, and petrol surged by 4.5 percent. The import prices for nondurable consumer products and intermediate products were 0.5 percent greater than September. Import prices dropped 0.8 percent yearly, due mainly to lower energy prices. Shipment prices of the nation increased both year-on-year and month-on-month, 0.6 percent, and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.