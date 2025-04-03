Singapore President Sends Congratulatory Letter To Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Her Excellency Ms. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellencies,

My best wishes to you this Eid al-Fitr. As we usher in this festive season, may we take the opportunity to deepen the spirit of community and international fraternity.

I wish you and your loved ones a meaningful and blessed celebration.

Yours sincerely

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

President of the Republic of Singapore