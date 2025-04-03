Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Singapore President Sends Congratulatory Letter To Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev

Singapore President Sends Congratulatory Letter To Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev


2025-04-03 09:07:03
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Her Excellency Ms. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellencies,

My best wishes to you this Eid al-Fitr. As we usher in this festive season, may we take the opportunity to deepen the spirit of community and international fraternity.

I wish you and your loved ones a meaningful and blessed celebration.

Yours sincerely

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

President of the Republic of Singapore

MENAFN03042025000195011045ID1109386807

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search