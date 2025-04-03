403
Dax Forecast Today 02/4: Traders Await Tariff Impact (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The DAX has had a fairly strong day during the trading session on Tuesday. We have given back some of the gains, but all things being equal, it does look like the market is trying to bounce. That does make a certain amount of sense considering that the DAX was by far one of the better performers as far as indices are concerned that I follow.
