403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hope for endangered species: Galapagos tortoises become first-time parents at Philadelphia Zoo
(MENAFN) In a remarkable and heartwarming milestone, the Philadelphia Zoo has announced the birth of hatchlings from a pair of critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises. Each of these tortoises, approximately 100 years old, has become a parent for the first time, symbolizing hope for the survival of this rare species.
The zoo recently celebrated a milestone with the successful hatching of four baby tortoises, born to longtime residents, Abrazzo and Mommy. This is the first time in over 150 years that tortoises of this species have been successfully hatched at the zoo, marking a significant achievement in its history. Mommy, who joined the zoo in 1932, has made history by becoming the oldest known first-time mother of her species. The zoo is "overjoyed" by this extraordinary event.
The Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises, classified as critically endangered, face a significant threat in the wild, with fewer than 50 housed in US zoos.
On February 27, a delightful milestone occurred when the first egg from proud tortoise parents, Abrazzo and Mommy, hatched, soon followed by siblings. The zoo's dedicated animal care team is now attentively watching over other eggs that may hatch in the upcoming weeks.
The hatchlings will make their first public appearance on Wednesday, April 23, marking the 93rd anniversary of Mommy's arrival at the zoo.
This breeding initiative is part of the Species Survival Plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, aimed at conserving endangered species and ensuring genetic diversity.
The zoo recently celebrated a milestone with the successful hatching of four baby tortoises, born to longtime residents, Abrazzo and Mommy. This is the first time in over 150 years that tortoises of this species have been successfully hatched at the zoo, marking a significant achievement in its history. Mommy, who joined the zoo in 1932, has made history by becoming the oldest known first-time mother of her species. The zoo is "overjoyed" by this extraordinary event.
The Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises, classified as critically endangered, face a significant threat in the wild, with fewer than 50 housed in US zoos.
On February 27, a delightful milestone occurred when the first egg from proud tortoise parents, Abrazzo and Mommy, hatched, soon followed by siblings. The zoo's dedicated animal care team is now attentively watching over other eggs that may hatch in the upcoming weeks.
The hatchlings will make their first public appearance on Wednesday, April 23, marking the 93rd anniversary of Mommy's arrival at the zoo.
This breeding initiative is part of the Species Survival Plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, aimed at conserving endangered species and ensuring genetic diversity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment