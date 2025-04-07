Farah Khan Finally Fulfills A Longtime Wish At 60 With Veer Pahariya

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) In a heartwarming and joyful moment, choreographer and director Farah Khan recently shared a video on social media of herself dancing with Veer Pahariya.

The video shows Farah effortlessly matching steps with Veer and captioned the post,“Iv been dying to do this step ever since i saw @veerpahariya doing it ! Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango.. (pls remember im 60 now).” (sic) In the clip, Farah and Veer Clips are seen dancing on one leg to "Rang," the party anthem from“Sky Force.”

Veer Pahariya, the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has gained widespread popularity for his viral and unique one-legged dance move from the song "Rang." The video opens with Farah performing the song with a group of dancers and is later joined by Veer Pahariya. The two then perform the one-legged dance move, with others cheering for them.

“Sky Force” starred Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The action thriller, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, marked Veer's acting debut. The action drama centered around India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, marking India's first-ever airstrike.

Also starring Nimrit Kaur,“Sky Force” hit theaters on January 24.

For the unversed, Veer Pahariya is the son of Smruti Shinde, the owner of Sobo Films Pvt Ltd, a prominent media and production company. He is also the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Veer's father, Sanjay Pahariya, is a well-known business tycoon.

In 2018, Veer co-founded Indiawyn Gaming alongside his brother, Shikhar Pahariya. Additionally, his brother is reportedly in a relationship with actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Speaking about Farah Khan, she will soon be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in the forthcoming Netflix laughter ride,“Toaster.” She is currently judging the Indian cooking reality show,“Celebrity MasterChef,” alongside chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar.