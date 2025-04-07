Om Puri's Ex-Wife Seema Kapoor Opens Up About Emotional Turmoil During His Affair With Nandita Puri

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Writer and director Seema Kapoor has opened up about the emotional strain she endured during her marriage to the late actor Om Puri, particularly when his affair with Nandita Puri became public.

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Writer and director Seema Kapoor has opened up about the emotional strain she endured during her marriage to the late actor Om Puri, particularly when his affair with Nandita Puri became public.

Seema, the sister of veteran actor Annu Kapoor, recently launched her autobiography, "Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak," in which she poured out her heart. Speaking about the difficult period in her life, Seema shared the deep emotional turmoil that led her to make the painful decision to walk away from her marriage. The writer told IANS,“Divorce is never easy, especially when it's unexpected. I didn't want the divorce. We had a deep and long-lasting relationship-eleven years of friendship and love before marriage. Sadly, within a year and a half of our marriage, another woman entered his life.”

Seema added,“I don't believe in fighting over love. When I was pregnant at the time, the emotional strain at home became overwhelming. The presence of Nandita, the woman he had an affair with, made it emotionally distressing. I realized I had to make a difficult decision for my mental well-being-I chose to walk away.”

Seema Kapoor was married to Om Puri in 1991, but their marriage ended in divorce after a year and a half. She revealed that she discovered Om's infidelity during their marriage. Two years later, the actor married Nandita.

When asked about the personal aspects revealed in her book, what secrets she has shared, and what made her decide to open up, Seema Kapoor stated she has shared the experiences that have shaped who she is today.

“Life itself is a mystery, filled with secrets. The stories we live, the emotions we hide, the struggles we face-these are all part of our personal narratives. In my book, I've shared experiences that shaped me. For instance, the challenges women face in society, especially post-divorce, are not always visible but deeply felt. During my time, divorce carried a stigma. My mother had to hide the reality of my situation, making excuses about why I was living at home. It was stressful to constantly dodge questions and societal judgment.”

She went on to say,“Additionally, the male-dominated society often exploits women, especially those who are alone. But what women need during such times is not pity or objectification-they need respect, understanding, and genuine support.”

Last month, Seema Kapoor launched her autobiography,“Yun Guzri Hai Ab Talak," at a star-studded event that was attended by celebrities including Boney Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Raghuvir Yadav, Divya Dutta, Bharti Lavekar, and Jaspinder Narula, among others.