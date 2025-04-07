Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysian PM pledges stronger economic relations with Syria

2025-04-07 05:41:50
(MENAFN) On Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to strengthen two-sided relations with Syria, particularly in the economic sector.

“I have congratulated the President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on the formation of the new Syrian government,” Anwar stated in a post shared on Facebook.

He affirmed Malaysia’s commitment to enhancing ties with Damascus and expressed readiness to support reconstruction efforts by encouraging Malaysian companies to invest in Syria.
“Malaysia is committed to improving bilateral relations, particularly in the economic field, and is ready to encourage Malaysian companies to invest and contribute to Syria's reconstruction efforts,” he stated.

Ahmad al-Sharaa invited “me to visit Syria in an effort to strengthen cooperation between the two countries,” noted the Malaysian prime minister.

The statement follows the announcement last month of Syria’s new cabinet, formed under President al-Sharaa, who assumed power after the Assad regime collapsed in December. The new government includes 23 ministers, with one woman appointed to the cabinet.

