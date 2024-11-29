Crumbl Partners With NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' To Sweeten Up The Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie is available December 2 through December 7 at all Crumbl locations.

- Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEOLINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl is pleased to unveil an all-new dessert developed in collaboration with Jimmy Fallon that is inspired by his new Holiday Seasoning album. The Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie, featuring decadent chocolate layers and candy cane accents, will be available starting December 2 through December 7 at all Crumbl locations throughout the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico.This festive new dessert promises to add to the excitement around Fallon's new album and its star-studded list of guest artists, as well as to the magic of the holiday season.The Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie is a rich brownie topped with a peppermint white drop buttercream complete with a drizzle of semi-sweet ganache and a crunch of candy cane pieces. While it is not the first Crumbl dessert to combine the delicious flavors of chocolate and peppermint, it does offer a take on the classic combo that is sure to delight both seasoned Crumbl fans and first-time customers.“The holidays are a special time for friends and families around the globe, and at NBCUniversal, we're always seeking ways to elevate our programming and partnerships to reflect the joy of the season,” said Karen Kovacs, President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal.“We're thrilled about our partnership with Crumbl, which brings a delicious treat inspired by one of our favorite late-night hosts into reality. It's an exciting opportunity for our audiences to experience a piece of the magic in real life, making this season even merrier.”"Crumbl is beyond excited to bake with Jimmy Fallon this holiday season,” stated Jason McGowan, Crumbl's CEO.“Pairing a festive Crumbl dessert with Jimmy's jingles is the perfect way to bring friends and families together over the best box of desserts in the world.”Tune-in to NBC for a special Crumbl integration during“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, December 3 at 11:35pm ET. Plus, Crumbl will run holiday inspired ads featuring the new dessert on Peacock and during commercial time within“Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular” on Wednesday, December 4 at 10pm ET. Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning album was released on November 1 and is available now.Please check your local Crumbl store for specific hours to pick up The Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Candy Cane Brownie.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the USA, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 USA states plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, all served up in Crumbl's iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don't miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of its locations.About NBCUniversalNBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit for more information.About The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City,“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” continues to be a home to big-name celebrity guests and a stage for top musical and comedic talent.

