Xiaomi Smartphones Start To Receive Update To Android 15

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Xiaomi has begun rolling out its HyperOS 2 firmware based on Android 15 for devices on the international market, Azernews reports.

The first device to receive the HyperOS 2 update globally is last year's flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14. The update is 6.3 GB in size, with the build number 0.

HyperOS 2 is Xiaomi's new operating system, which replaced MIUI last year. It brings a host of enhanced features, designed to improve the overall ecosystem experience for Xiaomi devices as well as those from other brands within the company's portfolio. The new firmware introduces an updated user interface, better memory and battery optimization, and several AI-driven enhancements.

Among the most exciting features are improved AI capabilities, which could potentially offer smarter device management, enhanced performance, and a more personalized user experience. The integration of artificial intelligence could also lead to more seamless interactions between Xiaomi devices and other products in its ecosystem, offering better continuity and connectivity.

Rumors suggest that the update will also be rolled out to a wide range of Xiaomi devices, including the Xiaomi 13 series (including the 13 Lite), Civi 3, Mix Fold 3, Mix Flip, 14 Civi, Civi 4 Pro, 14T, Pad 6 Pro, and newer models. Other models expected to receive the update include the Redmi 12, K60, 13R, 13C 5G, Turbo 3, Pad Pro, Pad SE, and more modern Redmi and Poco devices, such as the Poco C75, F5 Pro, X6 5G, M6, and others.

This update could significantly enhance the user experience, especially with the growing focus on AI integration and system optimizations across Xiaomi's device ecosystem. With HyperOS 2, Xiaomi appears to be taking a bold step towards enhancing the long-term performance and compatibility of its devices, positioning itself to better compete with other industry giants in the global market.