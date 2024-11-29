Xiaomi Smartphones Start To Receive Update To Android 15

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Xiaomi has begun rolling out its HyperOS 2 firmware based on
Android 15 for devices on the international market,
Azernews reports.
The first device to receive the HyperOS 2 update globally is
last year's flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14. The update is 6.3
GB in size, with the build number 0.
HyperOS 2 is Xiaomi's new operating system, which replaced MIUI
last year. It brings a host of enhanced features, designed to
improve the overall ecosystem experience for Xiaomi devices as well
as those from other brands within the company's portfolio. The new
firmware introduces an updated user interface, better memory and
battery optimization, and several AI-driven enhancements.
Among the most exciting features are improved AI capabilities,
which could potentially offer smarter device management, enhanced
performance, and a more personalized user experience. The
integration of artificial intelligence could also lead to more
seamless interactions between Xiaomi devices and other products in
its ecosystem, offering better continuity and connectivity.
Rumors suggest that the update will also be rolled out to a wide
range of Xiaomi devices, including the Xiaomi 13 series (including
the 13 Lite), Civi 3, Mix Fold 3, Mix Flip, 14 Civi, Civi 4 Pro,
14T, Pad 6 Pro, and newer models. Other models expected to receive
the update include the Redmi 12, K60, 13R, 13C 5G, Turbo 3, Pad
Pro, Pad SE, and more modern Redmi and Poco devices, such as the
Poco C75, F5 Pro, X6 5G, M6, and others.
This update could significantly enhance the user experience,
especially with the growing focus on AI integration and system
optimizations across Xiaomi's device ecosystem. With HyperOS 2,
Xiaomi appears to be taking a bold step towards enhancing the
long-term performance and compatibility of its devices, positioning
itself to better compete with other industry giants in the global
market.
