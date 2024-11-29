The Hong Kong Institute Of Directors Announces Winners



HONG KONG, Nov 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") announced the winners of its Award Series for Director Excellence (the "Awards") – comprising the long-established Directors of the Year Awards ("DYA") and the inaugural Climate Governance Awards ("CGA"), at its Annual Dinner yesterday at the Hong Kong and Exhibition Centre.

The event began with an opening speech by Dr Christopher To, Chairman of the HKIoD. Dr The Hon Moses Cheng Mo Chi, Non-official Member of the Executive Council of HKSARG, Mr Xu Wei Gang, Director General, Department of Economic Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR, Ms Salina Yan, JP, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), and Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman, Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and Chairman, Accounting and Financial Reporting Council ("AFRC") were invited as guests of honour.

The response to the Awards submissions was overwhelmingly positive. After a lively discussion among the judges, this year's 19 winners, including directors and boards, were selected - all embodying the theme "Leading with Agility in an Era of Innovation". The awardees have demonstrated not only agility, but also the vision, courage and wisdom to lead against the backdrop of a demanding economic environment and prevailing geopolitical tensions. Moreover, they highlight the importance of having directors who can guide their companies in identifying the risks and opportunities associated with climate change, which are vital for ensuring the sustainability of the world and humanity. The Awardees of HKIoD Award Series*

for Director Excellence 2024 are listed below: *Two series of Awards:

- "DYA", acronym for "Directors Of The Year Awards"

- "CGA", acronym for "Climate Governance Awards"

In alphabetical order of names within category Listed Companies Categories Executive Directors DYA Mr Chan Wai Ming

Town Ray Holdings Limited CGA Ms Clara Chan Yuen-shan

Lee Kee Holdings Limited DYA Mr Fu Fan

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd CGA

Mr Li Wai Leung

Hengan Internationals Group Company Limited Mr Peter Wong Wai-Yee

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited DYA & CGA Mr Yan Jianguo JP

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited Non-Executive Directors DYA

Dr Chung Shui Ming Timpson

China Railway Group Limited Dr Tseng Shieng-chang Carter

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited Prof Wang Yijiang

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited Boards DYA & CGA China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited CGA Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited DYA & CGA Ping An Insurance (Group)Company of China, Ltd CGA United Company RUSAL, international public joint-stock company Non-listed Companies Categories Executive Directors DYA Ms Michelle Chan

AS Watson Industries CGA

Ir Prof Daniel M.Cheng

Dunwell Technology (Holdings) Limited) (Dunwell Group) Ir Dr Cheng Sai Yau, Vincent

Arup Fellow and Director of Climate and Sustainability in East Asia DYA Mr Orr Ka-yeung Kevin

Winner Medical (Hong Kong) Ltd Statutory/ Non-profit-distributing Organisations Categories Boards DYA Hong Kong Tourism Board

*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity The Institute of Internal Auditors Hong Kong

*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity

