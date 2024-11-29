The Hong Kong Institute Of Directors Announces Winners
(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Announces Winners
| - Director Excellence 2024 at the Institute's Annual Dinner
HONG KONG, Nov 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") announced the winners of its Award Series for Director Excellence (the "Awards") – comprising the long-established Directors of the Year Awards ("DYA") and the inaugural Climate Governance Awards ("CGA"), at its Annual Dinner yesterday at the Hong Kong convention and Exhibition Centre.
The event began with an opening speech by Dr Christopher To, Chairman of the HKIoD. Dr The Hon Moses Cheng Mo Chi, Non-official Member of the Executive Council of HKSARG, Mr Xu Wei Gang, Director General, Department of Economic Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR, Ms Salina Yan, JP, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), and Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman, Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and Chairman, Accounting and Financial Reporting Council ("AFRC") were invited as guests of honour.
The response to the Awards submissions was overwhelmingly positive. After a lively discussion among the judges, this year's 19 winners, including directors and boards, were selected - all embodying the theme "Leading with Agility in an Era of Innovation". The awardees have demonstrated not only agility, but also the vision, courage and wisdom to lead against the backdrop of a demanding economic environment and prevailing geopolitical tensions. Moreover, they highlight the importance of having directors who can guide their companies in identifying the risks and opportunities associated with climate change, which are vital for ensuring the sustainability of the world and humanity.
The Awardees of HKIoD Award Series*
for Director Excellence 2024 are listed below:
*Two series of Awards:
- "DYA", acronym for "Directors Of The Year Awards"
- "CGA", acronym for "Climate Governance Awards"
In alphabetical order of names within category
|
Listed Companies Categories
|
Executive Directors
|
DYA
|
Mr Chan Wai Ming
Town Ray Holdings Limited
|
CGA
|
Ms Clara Chan Yuen-shan
Lee Kee Holdings Limited
|
DYA
|
Mr Fu Fan
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd
|
CGA
|
Mr Li Wai Leung
Hengan Internationals Group Company Limited
|
Mr Peter Wong Wai-Yee
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
|
DYA & CGA
|
Mr Yan Jianguo JP
China Overseas Land & Investment Limited
|
Non-Executive Directors
|
DYA
|
Dr Chung Shui Ming Timpson
China Railway Group Limited
|
Dr Tseng Shieng-chang Carter
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited
|
Prof Wang Yijiang
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited
|
Boards
|
DYA & CGA
|
China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited
|
CGA
|
Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
|
DYA & CGA
|
Ping An Insurance (Group)Company of China, Ltd
|
CGA
|
United Company RUSAL, international public joint-stock company
|
Non-listed Companies Categories
|
Executive Directors
|
DYA
|
Ms Michelle Chan
AS Watson Industries
|
CGA
|
Ir Prof Daniel M.Cheng
Dunwell Technology (Holdings) Limited) (Dunwell Group)
|
Ir Dr Cheng Sai Yau, Vincent
Arup Fellow and Director of Climate and Sustainability in East Asia
|
DYA
|
Mr Orr Ka-yeung Kevin
Winner Medical (Hong Kong) Ltd
|
Statutory/ Non-profit-distributing Organisations Categories
|
Boards
|
DYA
|
Hong Kong Tourism Board
*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity
|
The Institute of Internal Auditors Hong Kong
*In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity
