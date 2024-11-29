عربي


The Hong Kong Institute Of Directors Announces Winners


11/29/2024 2:42:17 PM

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The Hong Kong Institute of Directors Announces Winners
- Director Excellence 2024 at the Institute's Annual Dinner

HONG KONG, Nov 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Institute of Directors ("HKIoD") announced the winners of its Award Series for Director Excellence (the "Awards") – comprising the long-established Directors of the Year Awards ("DYA") and the inaugural Climate Governance Awards ("CGA"), at its Annual Dinner yesterday at the Hong Kong convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event began with an opening speech by Dr Christopher To, Chairman of the HKIoD. Dr The Hon Moses Cheng Mo Chi, Non-official Member of the Executive Council of HKSARG, Mr Xu Wei Gang, Director General, Department of Economic Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in HKSAR, Ms Salina Yan, JP, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), and Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman, Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") and Chairman, Accounting and Financial Reporting Council ("AFRC") were invited as guests of honour.

The response to the Awards submissions was overwhelmingly positive. After a lively discussion among the judges, this year's 19 winners, including directors and boards, were selected - all embodying the theme "Leading with Agility in an Era of Innovation". The awardees have demonstrated not only agility, but also the vision, courage and wisdom to lead against the backdrop of a demanding economic environment and prevailing geopolitical tensions. Moreover, they highlight the importance of having directors who can guide their companies in identifying the risks and opportunities associated with climate change, which are vital for ensuring the sustainability of the world and humanity.

The Awardees of HKIoD Award Series*
for Director Excellence 2024 are listed below:

*Two series of Awards:
- "DYA", acronym for "Directors Of The Year Awards"
- "CGA", acronym for "Climate Governance Awards"
In alphabetical order of names within category

Listed Companies Categories

Executive Directors

DYA

Mr Chan Wai Ming
 Town Ray Holdings Limited

CGA

Ms Clara Chan Yuen-shan
 Lee Kee Holdings Limited

DYA

Mr Fu Fan
 China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd

CGA


Mr Li Wai Leung
 Hengan Internationals Group Company Limited

Mr Peter Wong Wai-Yee
 The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited

DYA & CGA

Mr Yan Jianguo JP
 China Overseas Land & Investment Limited

Non-Executive Directors

DYA


Dr Chung Shui Ming Timpson
 China Railway Group Limited

Dr Tseng Shieng-chang Carter
 TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

Prof Wang Yijiang
 TCL Electronics Holdings Limited

Boards

DYA & CGA

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited

CGA

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited

DYA & CGA

Ping An Insurance (Group)Company of China, Ltd

CGA

United Company RUSAL, international public joint-stock company

Non-listed Companies Categories

Executive Directors

DYA

Ms Michelle Chan
 AS Watson Industries

CGA


Ir Prof Daniel M.Cheng
 Dunwell Technology (Holdings) Limited) (Dunwell Group)

Ir Dr Cheng Sai Yau, Vincent
 Arup Fellow and Director of Climate and Sustainability in East Asia

DYA

Mr Orr Ka-yeung Kevin
 Winner Medical (Hong Kong) Ltd

Statutory/ Non-profit-distributing Organisations Categories

Boards

DYA

Hong Kong Tourism Board
 *In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity

The Institute of Internal Auditors Hong Kong
 *In addition: recognition of Excellence in Board Diversity


ACN NewsWire

