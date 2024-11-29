BLUE LOCK CEMENTS ITSELF AS AN INTERNATIONAL HIT AS EPISODE NAGI EARNS $23.3 MILLION AT THE GLOBAL BOX OFFICE!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bandai Namco Filmworks along with Kodansha Ltd. have announced that BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI - earned more than $23.3 million (3.6 billion yen) at the global box office. Released in over 87 countries and regions, revenue generated outside of Japan drove the to pass this milestone, with its international revenue surpassing the revenue generated domestically in Japan as of October. With season two of BLUE LOCK currently airing, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. and Kodansha Ltd. plan to continue their robust international promotional efforts for the soccer franchise.

©Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, KODANSHA/BLUE LOCK Production Committee.

International Merchandising and Promotional Efforts

A wide variety of merchandise and gaming experiences allow fans of the BLUE LOCK anime and manga to engage with this hit franchise as much as they'd like, especially with translations in over 20 languages published in more than 20 countries worldwide. Bandai Namco Filmworks is responsible for licensing in Asia, and Kodansha is responsible for licensing in Europe, the U.S., and other regions; and is actively developing localized products. The scale of licensing (number of merchandising applications) has grown significantly (approx. four times) in Asia alone, and sales (production committee income) approximately twelve times, which rivals the merchandising income generated in Japan. In Asia, pop-up stores offering BLUE LOCK goods and collectibles have been particularly well received.

US-centric promotional efforts have been both varied and widely successful. More than 2000 fans attended each of BLUE LOCK's panels at 2024's Anime Expo, filling those panel rooms to capacity. This rare opportunity to hear cast members, producers, and the manga's editor speak on the franchise received a terrific response from those attending. Additionally, BLUE LOCK VS U-20 Japan was promoted at various LAFC (Los Angeles Football Club) matches throughout their season, marking the club's first promotion of a Japanese anime.

Looking to the Future

BLUE LOCK's success comes not only from the growing global soccer fandom, but also from its unique themes and distinctive characters. Closer to a "death game" in structure than a sports series, BLUE LOCK features enticing action sequences while also tackling difficult subjects like the nature of individuality and how human connection can rise from competition.

International BLUE LOCK fans can expect continued simultaneous releases of BLUE LOCK media and additional activations as Bandai Namco Filmworks and Kodansha remain committed to bringing incredible stories like this one to global audiences.

About BLUE LOCK:

BLUE LOCK is a TV animation series based on the popular manga of the same name, which is published in Kodansha's "Weekly Shonen Magazine". The BLUE LOCK manga has sold more than 40 million copies around the world (as of August 2024) and won the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the Juvenile Division. The first film version, "BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI-," premiered in April 2024. In addition, the second season of the TV series began broadcasting on October 5, 2024

About Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc.

We at Bandai Namco Filmworks develop and produce film video titles. We not only distribute them through various media such as television, movie theaters and Internet streaming but also bring them to fans throughout the world by licensing and managing their copyrights, developing and marketing film video-related merchandise and other services. As a comprehensive entertainment enterprise handling the A to Z of film & video business, we continue to create "Awesome works" and make them readily available to everyone.

About KODANSHA

Based in Tokyo, KODANSHA Ltd. is Japan's leading publishing house, having delivered stories into ready hands across the globe with a wide variety of content from comic books to novels, fashion magazines, news journals and picture books for children, as well as video games and anime series and movies. KODANSHA Ltd. was founded in 1909 to "Inspire Impossible Stories," and is globally recognized as the licensor of some of the world's most loved comic book IPs, including "AKIRA," "Attack on Titan" and "The Ghost in the Shell."

