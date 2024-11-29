Minister Piyush Goyal Launches Innovative Business Portal To Enhance Regulatory Processes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN) In a significant move to improve the business ecosystem, Union Commerce and Minister Piyush Goyal unveiled the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Regulatory Affairs portal on November 28.

The launch took place during the second DPIIT-CII National on Ease of Doing Business held in Delhi, marking a pivotal moment for streamlining business processes in India.

The newly introduced portal is designed to provide comprehensive insights into the current business environment and establish a robust mechanism for receiving and tracking suggestions for continuous improvement.

Minister Goyal emphasised the government's commitment to cooperative federalism, highlighting the administration's dedicated efforts to create a more conducive environment for businesses and citizens.

During his address, Goyal stressed the critical importance of the National Single Window System (NSWS), urging industry stakeholders to actively engage with the platform.

He candidly expressed that without substantial industry participation, input, and utilisation, the initiative risks potential abandonment.

The minister underscored the necessity of industry feedback to refine and optimise the system, particularly in relation to investor approvals and industrial land bank development.

Technological modernisation emerged as a key theme of Goyal's speech. He called for comprehensive upgradation of both state and central government portals, advocating for more agile, faster, and contemporary digital infrastructure.

Additionally, the minister emphasised the need to combat misinformation and encouraged stakeholders to identify and implement impactful changes with nationwide implications.

In a passionate call to action, Goyal challenged participants to work at triple the current pace, promising that such intensified efforts could position India as the world's third-largest economy within three years.

He highlighted the transformative potential that emerges when government, industry bodies, and stakeholders collaborate effectively.

The minister's remarks culminated in a direct appeal to industry representatives, expressing both determination and potential frustration with the National Single Window System.

"The choice is now with you," Goyal stated, making it clear that the success of this initiative depends entirely on active industry participation and constructive feedback.

The launch of this portal represents a significant step towards simplifying regulatory processes, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and creating a more dynamic business environment in India.

(KNN Bureau)