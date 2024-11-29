Jury Composition For CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The jury composition for CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival has been announced, Azernews reports citing the festival's founder and director, Ruslan Sabirli.

"The jury for the international and local films has already completed the voting. The organizing committee will determine the winners based on the results. As always, this year, in order to maintain the objectivity of the festival results, we reveal the names of the jury members only after the voting. Also, the jury voted separately and online, not knowing each other, which made the results even more objective. You can find the list of jury members on the festival's website. I wish the participants good luck," said Ruslan Sabirli.

The festival features films in international and local nominations:

. International: Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Social Video, Best Music Video, CINEMO TikTok.

. Local (only for Azerbaijan): Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Social Network.

CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival is organized by SBRLY with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, as well as TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video. The festival operates under the slogan "Fikir çəkmə, telefona çək!" (Don't think, just shoot on phone!).

The awards ceremony will be streamed live on the official account of the TikTok streaming community in Central Asia and the Caucasus: @tiktoklive_eecca .

The jury will select winners from among the submitted films. Details about the participation conditions, film requirements, prize fund, etc., can be found on the festival's website: .

Any questions can be directed to the festival's email and social media accounts:

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook:

Instagram:

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, Milli, and Turkic.