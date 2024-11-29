Jury Composition For CINEMO Int'l Mobile Film Festival Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
The jury composition for CINEMO International Mobile Film
Festival has been announced, Azernews reports
citing the festival's founder and director, film actor Ruslan
Sabirli.
"The jury for the international and local films has already
completed the voting. The organizing committee will determine the
winners based on the voting results. As always, this year, in order
to maintain the objectivity of the festival results, we reveal the
names of the jury members only after the voting. Also, the jury
voted separately and online, not knowing each other, which made the
results even more objective. You can find the list of jury members
on the festival's website. I wish the participants good luck," said
Ruslan Sabirli.
The festival features films in international and local
nominations:
. International: Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Film, Best
Social Video, Best Music Video, CINEMO TikTok.
. Local (only for Azerbaijan): Best Feature Film, Best
Documentary Film, Best Social Network.
CINEMO International Mobile Film Festival is organized by SBRLY
with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan
Cinema Agency, as well as TikTok, a leading destination for
short-form mobile video. The festival operates under the slogan
"Fikir çəkmə, telefona çək!" (Don't think, just shoot on
phone!).
The awards ceremony will be streamed live on the official
account of the TikTok streaming community in Central Asia and the
Caucasus: @tiktoklive_eecca .
The jury will select winners from among the submitted films.
Details about the participation conditions, film requirements,
prize fund, etc., can be found on the festival's website: .
Any questions can be directed to the festival's email and social
media accounts:
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook:
Instagram:
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli, and Turkic.
MENAFN29112024000195011045ID1108939260
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.