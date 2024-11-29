Kuwaiti Info. Min. Inaugurates Media Center For 45Th GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi opened on Friday the center accompanying the 45th GCC Summit to be hosted by Kuwait on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in remarks, Al-Mutairi affirmed Kuwait's eagerness to organize this event in a manner that lives up to its regional position, and deep-rooted ties with GCC member states.

"We are keen on making the best organization and reception to mirror deep-rooted bonds and brotherly ties among GCC states," the minister said.

This summit is an opportunity to stress "our" belief" in the shared destiny and action for a prosperous and successful future which is part of the goals of the GCC leaders, he noted.

Ties between Kuwait and GCC states are deep-seated and an exemplary on regional level, he said, indicating that GCC ties have been outstanding that helped make a paradigm shift in varied fields.

Shared history transformed into unified action which serves issues and enhances GCC path, he said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art studios, modern computers, auditoriums and developed internet access, the center is ready for 80 journalists, media people and guests to cover the Gulf Summit and its activities, he elaborated.

The center also includes six-pavilion media exhibition of the GCC member states and the Secretariat, he noted.

It aims to shed light on the GCC path and historic accomplishments, and the most important issues which concern the region's nations, the minister concluded. (end)

fk











