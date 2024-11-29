Zelensky Holds Phone Call With Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed bilateral efforts and international support aimed at strengthening Ukraine during a phone call on Friday.

The Ukrainian leader shared details of the call on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"I had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked him for his leadership in helping Ukraine with air defense systems –- especially the highly effective Patriots and IRIS-Ts, which have already saved thousands of lives. I am grateful for the Chancellor's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine, particularly in defending against Russian aggression and enhancing our resilience. We discussed what our bilateral steps and steps by partners can strengthen Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Scholz, in turn, briefed Zelensky on the key points of his recent call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"It is clear that only the strength of arms and the strength of diplomacy combined can force the perpetrator of this war into peace, and that peace is possible only through strength," Zelensky said.