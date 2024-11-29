Zelensky Holds Phone Call With Scholz
Date
11/29/2024 7:09:20 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed bilateral efforts and international support aimed at strengthening Ukraine during a phone call on Friday.
The Ukrainian leader shared details of the call on his Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.
"I had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and thanked him for his leadership in helping Ukraine with air defense systems –- especially the highly effective Patriots and IRIS-Ts, which have already saved thousands of lives. I am grateful for the Chancellor's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine, particularly in defending against Russian aggression and enhancing our resilience. We discussed what our bilateral steps and steps by partners can strengthen Ukraine," Zelensky said.
Read also:
Scholz explains why Germany“has no right” to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine
Scholz, in turn, briefed Zelensky on the key points of his recent call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
"It is clear that only the strength of arms and the strength of diplomacy combined can force the perpetrator of this war into peace, and that peace is possible only through strength," Zelensky said.
MENAFN29112024000193011044ID1108939144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.