Simple Online Healthcare Partners With Codal To Transform Global Healthcare Access

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simple Healthcare Partners with Codal to Transform Global Obesity Care

Simple Online Healthcare Logo

Codal Logo

Simple Online Healthcare partners with Codal to launch an innovative eCommerce platform, driving global expansion and transforming online healthcare access.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simple Online Healthcare Partners with Codal to Transform Global Healthcare AccessSimple Online Healthcare, a leader in accessible and affordable online healthcare, has announced a strategic partnership with Codal, an award-winning design and development consultancy. Together, the two companies will deliver a state-of-the-art eCommerce platform to support Simple Online Healthcare's ambitious international expansion plan and reshaping the way patients access healthcare online.Simple Online Healthcare is on a mission to break down barriers to healthcare by providing affordable, discreet, convenient access to essential services addressing challenges like obesity, hair loss, and erectile dysfunction. Through its commitment to clinical excellence, patient care, and affordability, Simple Online Healthcare is able to help patients who might otherwise avoid seeking care due to stigma or financial constraints.To realise their global expansion plans, Simple Online Healthcare recognised the need for a scalable, innovative healthcare platform that could adapt to the complexities of regulated industries in multiple jurisdictions. Codal was chosen as their trusted partner due to its expertise in healthcare eCommerce and its proven track record, including the successful launch of Cost Plus Drugs in the United States. This prior success highlighted Codal's ability to deliver compliant, patient-centric digital solutions adaptable to global regulations.“Our partnership with Codal marks a transformative step in Simple Online Healthcare's journey to make accessible, affordable care a reality for millions around the globe,” said Sami Malik, Chief Product Officer at Simple Online Healthcare.“By combining Codal's expertise in creating scalable, patient-first digital platforms with our vision for breaking down barriers to healthcare, we're building a state-of-the-art healthcare platform that empowers patients to access the care they need, wherever they are. This collaboration positions us to redefine how online healthcare is delivered across international markets, setting a new standard for quality, safety, and convenience.”Codal will work with Simple Online Healthcare to design and implement a scalable eCommerce platform that streamlines operations while maintaining the high level of care patients expect. The project will create a seamless, multisite solution that supports Simple Online Healthcare's expansion into diverse markets, ensuring regional compliance while prioritising the patient journey.“We are thrilled to partner with Simple Online Healthcare on this transformative journey to reshape global healthcare access. Our collaboration is focused on creating an innovative, scalable platform that prioritises patient safety, compliance, and seamless patient experiences. By combining Codal's expertise in eCommerce and digital solutions with Simple Online Healthcare's dedication to accessible and affordable care, we are setting the foundation for a global impact in healthcare innovation.” said Rahul Yadav, Director of Product Innovation at Codal.The enhanced platform is scheduled to launch in Spring 2025 and will enable Simple Online Healthcare to expand its offering while adhering to diverse regional healthcare regulations. This collaboration will also future-proof Simple Online Healthcare's digital infrastructure, ensuring they remain at the forefront of global healthcare innovation.For more information, visit orMedia Contact at Codal:Molly SmithHead of Marketing at CodalEmail: ...Tel: +441522462858Media Contact at Simple Online Healthcare:Melanie GrayHead of Communications at Simple Online HealthcareEmail:... Tel: 07973788507About Simple Online Healthcare:Simple Online Healthcare Group is one of the world's leading providers of online healthcare and have diagnosed, prescribed and dispensed anti-obesity treatments to over 130,000 patients worldwide. Founded in 2015, Simple Online Healthcare Group has established online pharmacy operations in the UK, Germany, Australia and Denmark and has been included in the Deloitte Fast 500 - as one of the fastest growing businesses in EMEA and the only Online Doctor/Pharmacy listed.About Codal:Codal is an award-winning design and development consultancy that helps enterprise organisations solve complex problems and accelerate growth through cutting-edge, data-driven digital solutions. Our areas of expertise include digital transformation, eCommerce, UX/UI design, product strategy, data analytics, and AI. With a global team of the world's best designers, developers, engineers, analysts, product managers, and strategists, along with an extensive partnership network of industry-leading technology providers, we've got the knowledge, experience, and resources to deliver impactful solutions that help our clients drive operational efficiencies, grow their customer base, and scale for the future.Supporting image:

Molly Smith

Codal

+44 7379 258772

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.