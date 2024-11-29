Rabri Devi Slams Nitish Govt For 'Non-Adherence' Of Reservation Policies In Constable Recruitment

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi on Friday staged a protest accusing the Nitish of "not adhering" to reservation policies in the recruitment process for constables.

Rabri Devi, along with other opposition members, raised slogans and held posters criticising the Nitish government for its alleged failure to ensure proper implementation of reservation rules.

The opposition claimed that candidates from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) have not received reservation benefits, which has impacted their selection in the recruitment examination.

The opposition demanded that the government strictly follow the reservation policies and warned of widespread protests across the state if their demands were not met.

Rabri Devi said: "Reservation rule is not being followed even in the constable recruitment exam. There are vacancies in many departments, but the notification has not been released yet. We are protesting today to open the eyes of the government."

Abdul Bari Siddiqui, RJD Legislative Councilor, demanded immediate "corrective" action from the government.

Siddiqui echoed similar concerns, urging the government to address the issue promptly.

"The government should take a decision soon so that the reservation rule can be implemented in the recruitment exam. The current Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificate of the candidates successful in the constable recruitment will have to be accepted," he said.

The opposition emphasised that these "irregularities" in following reservation norms have deprived Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and other eligible candidates of their rightful opportunities.

They also highlighted that despite multiple vacancies across departments, the government has not initiated the application process for recruitment.

On Thursday, Rabri Devi, the former chief minister hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's silence over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill brought by the Centre in Parliament.