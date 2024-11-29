Pictures Of Ufos Over The Capitol Building Of The US Went Viral

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Recently, a bunch of photos of the US Capitol building went viral. Many have speculated that unidentified flying objects or UFOs were near the building. Right after the incident, one of the former paranormal investigators gave an explanation on the matter. They have said the photos have been taken at night and the light placements have made people think like this. The photos were taken just right outside of the and taken by Dennis Diggins. As the pictures went viral in no time, a user on X said 'UFOs decend on Capitol Hill, decide there is no intelligent life here and leave'. Another person said 'UAP Lights recorded over South Washington DC'.

In the photos, it was clearly seen that the light formation was hovering right behind the 'Statue of Freedom'. This news has created a huge buzz among all on the internet. The incident took place right after the House of Representatives and US Senate started the investigation regarding 'flying saucers'. In one session, a report was also presented about the illegal 'Unacknowledged Special Access Program'. It was created to ''detect, quarantine, and transfer' UFO data away from public view'.

However, the former paranormal investigator said to the Daily Mail 'The picture is clearly a glare reflection off of the lens of the camera of the street lights below it. Same spacing, just inverted pattern'. Along with this, a reporter also added 'The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing "UFO sightings" in the camera lens for decades & decades (Just lens flares, but interesting someone is passing them around, again, and more so interesting people are buying it. New photo, same lens flare 'phenomenon')'. Therefore, from this, it can be understood it is the building lighting that is causing the 'UFO sightings' and nothing else.