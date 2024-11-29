DIU Servicemen Strike At Russian Radar Complex“Zoopark”
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The soldiers of the Wings unit, which is part of the Active Operations Department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, detected and struck at the Russian Zoopark radar complex.
The cost of this complex is approximately UAH 1 billion.
To destroy the Russian“Zoopark”, the scouts used four long-range FPV drones worth UAH 100,000.
“The ratio is 1:10,000,” the DIU emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, intelligence officers destroyed a Russian radar complex“Podlyot” worth USD 5 millio n.
