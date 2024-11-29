DIU Servicemen Strike At Russian Radar Complex“Zoopark”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of the Wings unit, which is part of the Active Operations Department of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, detected and struck at the Russian Zoopark radar complex.

According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this on .

The cost of this complex is approximately UAH 1 billion.

To destroy the Russian“Zoopark”, the scouts used four long-range FPV drones worth UAH 100,000.

“The ratio is 1:10,000,” the DIU emphasized.

demonstrates drones used to attack Russian military target

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, intelligence officers destroyed a Russian radar complex“Podlyot” worth USD 5 millio n.

Photo: com