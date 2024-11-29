Wreckage Of Russian Drones Damages Private House In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of the fall of wreckage from downed Russian drones.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko posted this on .

“The enemy does not stop daily UAV on Kyiv region. Since the evening of November 28, the alert in the region lasted almost 7 hours. Air defense forces were working in the region. The enemy targets were destroyed,” noted Kravchenko.

According to him, there were no casualties and no hits to critical or residential infrastructure were made.

One more civilian injured in Russian shelling of

A private house and an outbuilding were slightly damaged in one of the settlements as a result of the fall of the downed targets . Glass was smashed and the facade of the house was cut.

Operational groups continue to work on establishing the consequences of the Russian attack, Kravchenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 29, the facade of a polyclinic was on fire as a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv. A security guard was injured.

The photo is illustrative: AFU