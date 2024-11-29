After Squirrels And Peacocks, Dharmendra Has A New Visitor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Veteran star Dharmendra had some new visitors – monkeys, in his farmhouse.

Dharmendra took to Instagram, where he shared a of the monkeys sitting on the grill of his house and he captioned:“Dosto , Jungle main.... pehley peacocks ayee kha pi kar chaltee bane .... ab ye janab aa gaye hain..... jaane kiya karen ge ......(Friends after peacocks came and ate now these guys have come, don't know what will they do.)”

In August, Dharmendra shared an adorable video of himself playing with a squirrel. Back then he shared a clip, where the squirrel is seen running on Dharmendra's leg. In the clip, he is seen saying:

“Lovely. Look at this creature. So, loving! We should learn from these creatures.”

Dharmendra, who is known as the“He-Man” of Bollywood, gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films, such as“Ayee Milan Ki Bela”,“Phool Aur Patthar”,“Aaye Din Bahar Ke”,“Ankhen”,“Shikar”,“Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke”,“Jeevan Mrityu”,“Mera Gaon Mera Desh”,“Seeta Aur Geeta”,“Raja Jani”,“Jugnu”,“Yaadon Ki Baaraat”,“Dost”,“Sholay”,“Hukumat”,“Aag Hi Aag”,“The Burning Train”,

Beginning in the late 1990s, he appeared in character roles in several successful and acclaimed films, such as“Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”,“Life in a... Metro”,“Apne”,“Johnny Gaddaar” and“Yamla Pagla Deewana”.

In recent times, the octogenarian was seen in films such as“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” and“Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya”.

The veteran star's kiss in“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” with veteran actress Shabana Azmi created a tizzy on social media. He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's“Ikkis” with Agastya Nanda. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. It follows the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.