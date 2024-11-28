Delhi Blast: 'Lightly Packed' Explosives Used, 'Traces Of Hydrogen Peroxide' Found In Prashant Vihar Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi's Prashant Vihar area in Rohini witnessed a blast on November 28, nearly 40 days after an explosion took place at a CRPF school in the same area.



The explosion took place outside Bansi Sweets at 11:48 am, about 500 metres away from the CRPF school. Preliminary analysis of the components found at the latest blast site revealed that similar explosives were used for the blast at the CRPF school in October.



According to a CNN-News18 report, Hydrogen Peroxide was found to be the main ingredient used in the blast in both cases.

An official who examined the site said,“Traces of Hydrogen Peroxide have been found... a vial of sulphur compound was also found at the spot. Further tests will tell us if there were other explosives in the mix," News18 reported. As per the report, a detonation wire called Cordtex, which is used in mining, was used to trigger the explosives. In this case, also, no splinter was found, just like in the case of the CRPF school blast.

Main component of the explosion

An ANI report, quoting Forensic Science Laboratory sources, said that the material used in the blast resembled a crude bomb and the suspect used a garbage area to place explosives.

How Cordtex works

Cordtex, the detonation cord that burns slowly, can be set alight from a distance. Before setting off the blast, Cordtex burns slowly like the tip of a firecracker.



According to officials, the explosives that damaged a three-wheeler and injured a man were“lightly packed." The victim was identified as Chetan Kushwaha (28), who sustained minor injuries to his eyes and lips.

A Ministry of Home Affairs official said,“No container or bag has been found. The explosives damaged the seat of the tempo, but the intensity was so low that even the tyre of the tempo remained unscathed."

The Delhi Police called it a“very mild intensity explosion” that failed to damage a nearby wall, or the windowpanes of nearby shops. The state police, in collaboration with the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), are probing the case and scanning the CCTV footage for any suspicious activities.

Damages and injuries reported