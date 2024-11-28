By-Polls For Budgam, Nagrota Seats By April 2025
Date
11/28/2024 3:15:03 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The by-election for two vacant seats of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly would be held before April 20, 2025 as per the law governing the electoral exercise.
Election Commission of India has to hold elections for Budgam and Nagrota seats before April 20 as per legal provisions mandating ECI to fill vacant seats.
ADVERTISEMENT
While Omar Abdullah, who won both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, decided to vacate the former on October 21, Nagrota seat became vacant on October 31 due to the demise of Devinder Singh Rana.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to section 151A of Representation of Peoples Act-1951, a bye-election for filling any vacancy shall be held within a period of six months from the date of the occurrence of the vacancy.
“The election for these two seats has to be held before April 20, 2025,” the officials said, adding that, however, it can be held beyond six-month deadline only if the Election Commission in consultation with the Central Government certifies that it is difficult to hold the bye-election within the said period.
Read Also
By-Elections Loom As Two Seats Vacant In J&K
In 2024 state polls, Omar Abdullah won Budgam seat by defeating Muntazir Mehdi, son of separatist leader Agha Hassan, by a margin of more than 18000 votes. Rana won Nagrota seat by defeating Joginder Singh of National Conference by 30,472 votes.(KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28112024000215011059ID1108937359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.