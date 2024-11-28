Brazil Business Costs Drop: New Study Shows R$86B Progress

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian companies spend too much money just to operate. A new study shows how to fix this problem and save R$530B ($91.4B) by 2035. The progress already started, with R$86.71B ($14.9B) saved since 2021.



Money flows away through six main channels. Moving goods around Brazil costs companies R$224.76B ($38.8B) more than necessary.



Power bills eat up another R$121.30B ($20.9B) in extra costs. Slow internet connections waste R$69.26B ($11.9B). Limited access to business loans adds R$63.46B ($10.9B) to expenses.



The tax system burns through R$30.9B ($5.3B) worth of productive hours. Companies spend 600 hours yearly just handling paperwork. Gas prices pump an unnecessary R$21B ($3.6B) from business accounts. Each problem has a solution ready to roll out.



Some fixes already work. Better internet access saved R$5.76B ($993M) in two years. While still behind developed countries, Brazil closed 14% of this gap. The government now backs 21 projects to tackle these cost drains.







The energy market shows real promise. A new law moving through Congress would let companies shop around for better power prices.

A Path to Growth for Brazilian Businesses

This matches successful models from other countries. Tax reform would free up time and money for actual business growth. These changes matter because they make Brazilian products more competitive globally.



Lower operating costs mean companies can invest in growth instead of paying extra fees. The improvements help small businesses compete with bigger players.



The government tracked these problems by asking business owners about their real challenges. Now they measure progress with clear numbers. This practical approach replaces guesswork with results that companies can see in their bottom line.



This story cuts through complex economics to show a simple truth: Brazilian businesses could keep more of their money to grow and compete. The solutions exist. The savings are real. The change has started.

