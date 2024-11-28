Floods, Landslides Kill 12, Injure 17 Injured In Sri Lanka - Center

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- At least 12 Sri Lankans were killed, 17 and two more missing due to floods, landslides and heavy winds that hit Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Center said on Thursday.

The Newswire of Sri Lanka quoted the center as saying that eight deaths were reported from Ampara district while Badulla, Puttalam, Trincomalee, and Vavuniya districts reported one death each due to floods, landslides and uprooting of trees caused by a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Around 335,155 persons have been severely affected across 23 districts and 27,717 persons are taken into safety shelters, while 61,290 persons have been relocated to houses of relatives, and hundreds of houses were partially damaged or fully destroyed due to inclement weather, it said.

Landslide warnings have been issued to several districts to Badulla, Colombo, Gampaha, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale, Nuwara Eliya, and Ratnapura.

Flood warnings have been issued due to the rise in the water levels of the Mahaweli River, Heda Oya, Deduru Oya, Mundeni Aru, Malwathu Oya, Kala Oya, and Kelani River. The authorities have deployed army Air force and navy personnel to carry out rescue operation in disaster-stricken areas. (end)

atk









MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108935726