Emeralda Golf Club's Three-Time Luxury Lifestyle Awards Win

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Emeralda Club, the zenith of luxury golf experiences in Indonesia, has deservedly been recognized as Best Luxury Golf Course in Indonesia by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, marking the club's third consecutive LLA win. Owned by PT Karabha Digdaya and expertly managed by General Manager Yenny Tanudjaja, Emeralda Golf Club has been setting the highest standard in the golfing world since its opening in 1994.

Located just 20 minutes from central Jakarta, Emeralda Golf Club offers an unrivaled golf experience, boasting championship courses designed by legendary golfers Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus. The 27-hole masterpiece features an 18-hole course by Palmer and a 9-hole course by Nicklaus, each providing a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.

Alfred Dunhil Masters – 1995

Volvo Asian Matchplay Championship – 1996

Jonnie Walker Super Tour – 1997

Hsbc Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open – 2006

Mercedes-Benz Master Indonesia – 2008, 2009, 2010

Ancora Classic – 2011

Enjoy Jakarta Indonesia Open – 2012, 2013

The club's dedication is highlighted by its history of hosting prestigious international tournaments, including:





The Best Luxury Golf Club in Southeast Asia (2022)

The Best Luxury Golf Club in Indonesia (2023, 2024)

2nd Runner Up, The Best Course in Indonesia (2019, 2022) at the Asia Pacific Golf Summit

The Most Stunning Golf Venue in Asia (2017)

Top Ten Best Courses in Indonesia (2015, 2016)

Emeralda Golf Club's commitment to quality is also reflected in its numerous awards and accolades:

The club's exclusive golf tournaments can accommodate up to 220 golfers, further enhancing its reputation as a premier destination for luxury golf.

The club's commitment to quality is evident in its pristine course conditions, maintained by its experienced team, including the Superintendent, Golf Manager, and Food and Beverage Manager, each with over 20 years of experience. This dedication sets Emeralda apart from its competitors, ensuring the greens are always in top condition.

Emeralda's exclusivity is enhanced by its membership model, offering both annual and 15-year executive memberships with significant loyalty perks. Members enjoy a host of benefits, including access to regular local tournaments with prizes up to USD 40,000 and invitations to exclusive events.

Luxury at Emeralda Golf Club extends beyond facilities to personalized services. The club ensures that every golfer's needs are met with utmost care and attention. From the moment they arrive, members are treated to bespoke experiences, including monthly member tournaments and exclusive events. The golf course boasts services that exceed their members' and guests' expectations.

“Our mission is to provide an incomparable luxury golf experience that celebrates the traditions of the sport while offering modern amenities and personalized services,” said General Manager Yenny Tanudjaja.“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for the third year in a row, proving our team's hard work and dedication.”

Emeralda Golf Club is more than just a golf course; it is a destination offering a holistic luxury experience. The clubhouse, with stunning lake views and versatile event spaces, serves as the perfect venue for special occasions. Guests can also enjoy a traditional Indonesian dining experience at the clubhouse restaurant.

Committed to sustainable practices and community engagement, Emeralda Golf Club's investment in course maintenance ensures top-tier playing conditions and environmental stewardship. By preserving the natural beauty of the landscape, Emeralda Golf Club contributes to the well-being of the local community and environment.

With plans to further enhance facilities and services, Emeralda is poised to remain the premier destination for luxury golf in Indonesia for years to come. For more information about Emeralda Golf Club and membership opportunities, please visit .