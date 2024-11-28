Azerbaijan Composers' Union Jubilee Celebrated With Gala Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert
timed to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union,
Azernews reports.
At the opening of the evening, Doctor of Art History,
musicologist, associate professor Leyla Zohrabova spoke about the
glorious path of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.
The Union was established on June 30, 1934 as a department of
the USSR Composers' Union with the assistance of the great composer
Uzeyir Hajibayli.
The founding meeting was attended by 17 composers-founders from
the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers -
Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibayov and Niyazi.
In different years, the organization was headed by prominent
composers - Asan Refatov (1934-1935), Ali Karimov (1935-1936),
Uzeyir Hajibayli (1936-1948), Said Rustamov (1949-1953), Gara
Garayev (1953-1982), Tofig Guliyev (1999-2000), since 2007 -
Frangiz Alizade.
Azerbaijan Composers' Union holds creative evenings, organizes
competitions for young musicians in the field of symphonic, chamber
and other music, concerts of local and foreign composers,
participates in the implementation of projects in the country and
abroad, etc.
Since 2009, he has been one of the organizers and founders of
the Mugham Festival, since 2010 - the Silk Road International Music
Festival, World of Mugham Festival, Uzeyir Hajibayli International
Music Festival and other musical events in the country.
Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra (artistic director and chief
conductor -Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov) performed at the concert
under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.
Laureate of republican and international competitions Sanan
Hajili (tar) also delighted the audience with his performance.
The concert program included Overture " The Call" by J.
Zulfuqarov, Symphony No. 16 "Heydar" by A. Dadashov, which is
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National
Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev, Concerto for Tar
with Orchestra by D. Dadashov, "Turkish Dance" by S. Farajov,
excerpts from the ballet "Taj Mahal" by J. Allahverdi, "Nakhchivan
Capriccio" by Y. Khalilov, which is dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of the formation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,
"Ashiqsayagi" by V. Allahverdi, Symphonic Poem "Sumela" by L.
Jafarova, and "Symphonic Dance" by M. Umudov.
All these music works were performed for the first time.
Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov
