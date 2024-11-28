Azerbaijan Composers' Union Jubilee Celebrated With Gala Concert

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert timed to the 90th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, Azernews reports.

At the opening of the evening, Doctor of Art History, musicologist, associate professor Leyla Zohrabova spoke about the glorious path of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

The Union was established on June 30, 1934 as a department of the USSR Composers' Union with the assistance of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The founding meeting was attended by 17 composers-founders from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibayov and Niyazi.

In different years, the organization was headed by prominent composers - Asan Refatov (1934-1935), Ali Karimov (1935-1936), Uzeyir Hajibayli (1936-1948), Said Rustamov (1949-1953), Gara Garayev (1953-1982), Tofig Guliyev (1999-2000), since 2007 - Frangiz Alizade.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union holds creative evenings, organizes competitions for young musicians in the field of symphonic, chamber and other music, concerts of local and foreign composers, participates in the implementation of projects in the country and abroad, etc.

Since 2009, he has been one of the organizers and founders of the Mugham Festival, since 2010 - the Silk Road International Music Festival, World of Mugham Festival, Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival and other musical events in the country.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra (artistic director and chief conductor -Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov) performed at the concert under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Laureate of republican and international competitions Sanan Hajili (tar) also delighted the audience with his performance.

The concert program included Overture " The Call" by J. Zulfuqarov, Symphony No. 16 "Heydar" by A. Dadashov, which is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev, Concerto for Tar with Orchestra by D. Dadashov, "Turkish Dance" by S. Farajov, excerpts from the ballet "Taj Mahal" by J. Allahverdi, "Nakhchivan Capriccio" by Y. Khalilov, which is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, "Ashiqsayagi" by V. Allahverdi, Symphonic Poem "Sumela" by L. Jafarova, and "Symphonic Dance" by M. Umudov.

All these music works were performed for the first time.

