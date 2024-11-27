TİKA Supports Women’S Empowerment In Guinea-Bissau

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Essential tools and supplies for producing cakes, bread, local desserts and other bakery items were distributed to women in need across Guinea-Bissau. This initiative aims to support family economies and provide a sustainable source of income for these women.

In the initial phase of the project, 40 women actively participated with the goal of enabling at least 250 individuals, including their family members, to engage in economic production and gain access to sustainable income opportunities.

Speaking on behalf of the women benefiting from the project, Helena Hassan Said highlighted the important role of women in Guinea-Bissau's workforce. She stated,“Women constitute 60% of our country's population. Therefore, this support is of critical importance to us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to TİKA for this invaluable contribution.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).