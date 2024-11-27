WILD WADI WATERPARKTM LADIES' NIGHT RETURNS WITH A RETRO TWIST

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Ladies, get ready to make a splash! By popular demand, Wild Wadi WaterparkTM, the Middle East's first and favourite waterpark, is bringing back Ladies Night and this time, it's all about that retro pink glow! From 7:00pm to 11:00pm on Friday, 6th December, the park will transform into a dazzling, nostalgic wonderland, where vintage vibes and modern thrills come together for one fun-tastic night dedicated to women.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, girlies can expect vibrant décor and an electric atmosphere filled with roaming entertainers keeping the good vibes going all night. But that's not all – the evening will include a specially crafted menu of pink-themed treats and meals for a deliciously playful touch! And if you want to shine bright like a diamond, pop by the glitter makeover station for face bedazzling that's bound to make a splash on the 'Gram – because what's a girls' night without a little sparkle?

The evening gets even better with a female DJ spinning throwback 90s & 2000's beats, so you can dance the night away under the stars.

Calling all girl squads and mini-mermaids! While the night is all about you, little ones up to the age of seven are welcome to join the exclusive night. So, bring the kiddos along for a night of unmissable excitement and fun.

From the largest wave pool in the Middle East, Breaker's Bay , where 1.5-metre waves roll in five different configurations to an adrenaline rush for all who can brave the Tantrum Alley , girlies will have full access to Wild Wadi WaterparkTM's 30 thrilling rides. Those seeking a more relaxed vibe can float along the gentle current of Juha's Journey .

Mark your calendars, grab your gal pals, and get ready to slide, splash and dance through a night of pure fun for only AED 135 by grabbing the early bird offer until 30th November!