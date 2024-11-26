Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Takes Effect Wednesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah will take effect at 4am local time (0200 GMT) Wednesday after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the United States and France, US President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

The accord, clearing the way for an end to a conflict that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year, was designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities, Biden said in remarks at the White House.

Israeli Prime earlier said he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal and would respond forcefully to any violation by Hezbollah.

The Lebanon ceasefire agreement requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and Lebanon's army to deploy in the region, officials say. Hezbollah would end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani River. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the Lebanese army would be ready to have at least 5,000 troops deployed in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu said there were three reasons to pursue a ceasefire: to focus on the threat from Iran; replenish depleted arms supplies and give the army a rest; and to isolate Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

"In full coordination with the United States, we retain complete military freedom of action. Should Hezbollah violate the agreement or attempt to rearm, we will strike decisively."

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the United States would lead a fresh effort to secure a truce in Gaza, as he welcomed a ceasefire to end hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. With the hostages released and the end of the war without Hamas in power, that becomes possible."

Netanyahu said Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran and allied to Hamas, was considerably weaker than it had been at the start of the conflict.

Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, hostilities raged as Israel dramatically ramped up its campaign of airstrikes in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, with health authorities reporting at least 18 killed.

There was no indication that a truce in Lebanon would hasten a ceasefire and hostage-release deal in devastated Gaza.

