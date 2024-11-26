Mikati Thanks Biden On US Efforts For Ceasefire In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati on Tuesday thanked US President Joe Biden for his country's support for Lebanon and the efforts made by his envoy Amos Hochstein to help reach a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

In a phone call, the two leaders thoroughly discussed the situation in Lebanon and the ceasefire agreement, according to a statement by Lebanese Prime Minister's Office.

Mikati welcomed the ceasefire agreement and appreciated the US and French mediation efforts.

The Lebanese Premier described the agreement as an essential step towards restoring calm and stability in Lebanon, returning the displaced people to their homes and helping establish regional stability.

Mikati reiterated the government's commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701 and strengthening the army's presence in the south and cooperating with the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

He called on world countries and the relevant international organizations to assume their responsibilities in this regard.

He stressed that the Israeli occupation must fully commit to the ceasefire agreement, withdraw from all areas and sites it occupies and fully abide by UNSCR 1701. (end)

