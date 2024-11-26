US CENTCOM Forces Strike Iranian Aligned Target In Syria
11/26/2024 7:07:40 PM
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday its forces conducted a strike against an Iranian-aligned militia weapons storage facility in Syria.
The strike is in response to a militant attack against US forces in Syria yesterday, according to a CENTCOM statement.
CENTCOM conducted this strike against the Iranian backed group's weapons storage facility to degrade their ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations.
"As previously stated, we will not tolerate any attacks on our personnel and coalition partners. We are committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure their protection," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.
"A battle damage assessment is underway, and we currently do not assess there were any civilian casualties. We will provide updates as they become available," he added. (end)
