US CENTCOM Forces Strike Iranian Aligned Target In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday its forces conducted a strike against an Iranian-aligned weapons storage facility in Syria.

The strike is in response to a attack against US forces in Syria yesterday, according to a CENTCOM statement.

CENTCOM conducted this strike against the Iranian backed group's weapons storage facility to degrade their ability to plan and launch future on US and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations.

"As previously stated, we will not tolerate any attacks on our personnel and coalition partners. We are committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure their protection," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.

"A battle damage assessment is underway, and we currently do not assess there were any civilian casualties. We will provide updates as they become available," he added. (end)

asj









MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108929804