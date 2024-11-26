Author Vaughn Collar To Attend Book Signing At Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library, Benton, Arkansas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Rift - Beginnings

Vaughn Collar

Indignor House Logo

Acclaimed author Vaughn Collar to celebrate his new release, The Rift: Beginnings, an up-and-coming sci-fi thriller

- Vaughn CollarBENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rift: Beginnings, published July 15, 2024, is a captivating exploration of ancient ruins, offering readers a compelling journey through magic and mystical creatures. Join us for a chance to meet Vaughn Collar , get a signed copy of the book, and hear firsthand about the inspiration behind this engaging new work.Vaughn became involved in acting after a small appearance in God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness. Working closely with other actors such as Tatum O' Neal, Ted McGinley, and John Corbett, he was inspired and eager for more. Vaughn appeared in several student films with appearances in Preacher Six and Life's Masquerade. His work includes various stage appearances such as a local production of Hamlet and It's a Wonderful Life, commercials, and voice-overs for independent productions.The event is free and open to the public. Bring your copy or purchase at the event. Join us in supporting local talent and celebrating the literary contributions of Vaughn Collar. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the author.Saturday, December 7, 202410 am - 12 pmBob Herzfeld Memorial Library1800 Smithers DrBenton, AR 72015(501) 778-4766ISBN 978-1-953278-42-5 (hardback)ISBN 978-1-953278-43-2 (softback)ISBN 978-1-953278-44-9 (ebook - release date 11-29-2024)

