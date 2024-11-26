(MENAFN- Pressat)



Millions of Britons Celebrate the Best Indian Cuisine: British Indian Good Food Guide to Reveal Top 100 Best Indian Restaurants Across the UK

Britain – November 26, 2024 – As the festive season approaches, the British Indian Good Food Guide is set to unveil its much-anticipated list of the Top 100 Best Indian Restaurants across the UK.

Following the excitement of October's Top 20 release, which reached over 1 million readers and garnered widespread media acclaim, this new guide celebrates the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine, an integral part of British culture and dining.

Indian cuisine has long been a cornerstone of Britain's culinary identity, with over 3 million people visiting Indian restaurants weekly and curry firmly established as a beloved national dish.

From the vibrant streets of London to hidden gems in the North East , this guide highlights the finest Indian dining experiences across the nation, just in time for Christmas celebrations.

“The public and media interest in Indian cuisine has never been higher,” said Alan Brown, Marketing Manager at the British Indian Good Food Guide.“Our guide not only showcases the best dining experiences but also celebrates the diversity and inclusivity of Indian food that has united our nation. Each restaurant contributes to local economies, supports communities, and offers a taste of home to many.”

A Taste of the Top 100 best Indian restaurants in Britain

This year's list features a diverse range of restaurants, showcasing regional Indian cuisines and exceptional culinary innovation. Among the standout names are:

Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar (Newcastle Gateshead) – Renowned for its innovative dishes and commitment to authenticity.Quilon (London) – A Michelin-starred restaurant celebrated for its coastal Indian flavours.

Dishoom (Manchester) – Known for its nostalgic Irani café fare and vibrant atmosphere.Mowgli Street Food (Liverpool) – Offers authentic street food inspired by India's bustling markets.

The Chilli Pickle (Brighton) – Famous for its modern twists on traditional dishes.Asha's (Birmingham) – Acclaimed for its rich menu and elegant dining experience.

Tharavadu (Leeds) – Celebrated for its authentic Keralan cuisine that transports diners to the south of India.Purple Poppadom (Cardiff) – A fusion of Indian and Welsh flavours that showcases culinary creativity.

Swadish (Glasgow) – Known for its modern twists on traditional Indian recipes.Masala Junction (Nottingham) – Known for its diverse menu reflecting India's rich flavours and a vibrant dining experience.

Celebrating Diversity and Local Excellence

The Indian restaurant industry generates over £4 billion annually and employs hundreds of thousands across the UK. This guide shines a light on regional diversity, with representation from across the nation, including smaller towns and hidden gems alongside household names in major cities.

“Every meal at these restaurants is a celebration of culture, flavour, and community,” added Brown.“We are proud to represent regional cuisines such as Keralan, Punjabi, and Rajasthani, and celebrate the influence of India's culinary heritage on Britain.”

Restaurant Voices Across the UK

The recognition of being featured in the Top 100 has brought gratitude and celebration among restaurant leaders.

Asha's (Birmingham), General Manager Nouman Farooqui:“This is fantastic recognition for both Asha's and Birmingham. We're proud of our reputation and excited to see our recent refurbishment widely acclaimed as a major, stylish refresh of the city's favourite restaurant.”

Quilon (London), Manager Santanu Mazumder:“We're absolutely delighted to be included in this prestigious guide. All credit goes to our dedicated team and our customers, whose support makes this possible.”

Tharavadu (Leeds), Manager Siby Jose:“This accolade recognises our commitment to authentic Keralan flavours. We're incredibly grateful to our team and our diners who appreciate the heart we put into every dish.”

Purple Poppadom (Cardiff), Founder Anand George:“Being featured in the Top 20 is a true honour. We have worked tirelessly to bring Cardiff a new standard of Indian cuisine, and this motivates us to keep innovating and enhancing the dining experience.”

Raval (Newcastle), Manager Nas Islam:“We are truly honoured to be recognised as one of the best Indian restaurants outside London. Our deepest gratitude goes to the people of Newcastle Gateshead and the North East for their support, and we extend this recognition to the many outstanding Indian restaurants-both listed in this guide and others who inspire us across the UK.”

The Broader Impact of Indian Cuisine

Indian cuisine continues to bridge cultural divides, foster community, and create shared experiences over food. With over 10,000 Indian restaurants in Britain, the demand for authentic and diverse Indian dishes-from Punjabi curries to Keralan seafood-remains stronger than ever.

This year's guide coincides with Christmas celebrations, encouraging families and friends to explore the joy of sharing a curry during the festive season.

“Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy the warmth and diversity of Indian food,” Brown added.“Whether it's a family meal or a festive celebration with friends, Indian restaurants offer something truly special.”

Join the Culinary Celebration

On November 26, 2024, food lovers across the nation are invited to explore the complete list of the Top 100 Indian Restaurants on the British Indian Good Food Guide's website. The guide aims to inspire both seasoned enthusiasts and those new to Indian cuisine to discover the culinary richness available throughout the UK.



For the Full Top 100 List:

Visit the British Indian Good Food Guide 's Top 100 Restaurants to explore the complete list and discover the finest Indian dining experiences across the UK.

Explore City-Specific Restaurants

To discover more about the top Indian restaurants in each city, visit our blog posts:



