Oneplus 13: What To Expect From The Latest Flagship Release

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India OnePlus, one of the global leaders in technology, is set to launch the OnePlus 13 in the global markets by December 2024 or January 2025. Recently launched in China, the flagship will soon make its way into the Indian market. Early reports indicate that it will give other notable flagships like the 16 and Galaxy S24 a run for their money. After its official launch, shoppers looking to upgrade their handsets can buy the OnePlus 13 on Easy EMIs by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI and enjoy exclusive perks.





Shop for OnePlus 13 on Easy EMIs





OnePlus 13 looks to build on the legacy of the OnePlus 12, retaining certain design elements, such as the circular camera island and a 6.82-inch display. However, users can expect key additions, such as the ability to operate the device even while wearing gloves! Moreover, the mobile phone is powered by the latest-and most powerful Snapdragon chip, Snapdragon 8 Elite, while housing a larger battery pack (6,000 mAh) compared to its predecessor. This model also gets 100W wired charging support, along with 50W wireless charging support for faster refills.





The most advanced model among the latest OnePlus mobiles , the OnePlus 13 also gets an upgraded imaging system. While the device retains the 50MP LYT-808 primary camera from the OnePlus 12, it also houses improved 50MP telephoto and ultrawide sensors. These cameras have been co-engineered with Hasselblad, thus leveraging the brand's legendary colour science while mimicking the look of some of its highly desirable lenses. The cameras are optically image-stabilised, resulting in smoother footage, especially while zooming.





The 6.82-inch display of the OnePlus 13 gets QHD+ resolution, along with a local high refresh rate feature. The adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz ensures a smooth gaming and casual scrolling experience, while a peak brightness of 4,500 nits guarantees enhanced convenience, especially while using the phone when standing under direct sunlight. Moreover, the device will run on OxygenOS 15, and the company claims that the latest OnePlus mobile will offer a smoother experience. Based on the previous version, the smartphone may get 4 years of major Android OS support and 5 years of security patches.





Users can also rest easy in terms of device protection, as the upcoming flagship will get IP68 and IP69 ratings. While the former implies the device can be submerged in water up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes, the latter means that the smartphone can withstand high-pressure water jets and steam cleaning. In addition, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor offers greater convenience and reliability compared to the optical fingerprint scanner.





OnePlus 13 is expected to come with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The base variant will likely come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and can carry a price tag of around Rs. 55,000-Rs. 60,000. The top-spec variant, on the other hand, can command a price of Rs. 85,000. However, users can buy the handset on Easy EMIs while availing of exclusive offers and discounts by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network once the model becomes available for purchase.





Benefits of purchasing OnePlus 13 from Bajaj Finserv partner stores

Buying expensive items like the OnePlus 13 becomes simple and convenient when you shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. You can avail of several benefits, some of which are highlighted below:



Pay in Easy EMI : Purchasing any big-ticket item becomes easy and hassle-free, thanks to Easy EMIs. With tenures between 1 and 60 months, you can split the price of the product and pay in nominal monthly instalments.

Exclusive offers : While shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, you can benefit from exclusive perks, such as a zero down payment offer on select models. This allows you to buy items like the OnePlus 13 without putting down a deposit. Wide range of products : With more than one million products on the EMI Network, you can shop for your desired item. Moreover, you can visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finserv partner stores spread across the country to shop for the device.





Once the OnePlus 13 is officially launched in India, you can buy it on Easy EMI by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. You won't have to break the bank to purchase the device. Simultaneously, you can benefit from lucrative discounts and exclusive offers!





Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.





To know more, visit .