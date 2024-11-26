CRIT Selects Ivalua To Digitalize Its Indirect Spend And Streamline Invoicing Processes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, and its partner Fluxym, today announced that CRIT, a French leader in personnel leasing and recruitment, has selected Ivalua to digitalize its indirect Source-to-Pay (S2P) processes .

A key player in the employment sector, CRIT France operates a of 450 employment agencies. Groupe CRIT is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

CRIT selected Ivalua to centralize its S2P operations and support its digitalization journey. Empowered by Ivalua's unified platform, CRIT aims to automate its indirect procurement processes, enhance supplier management, and increase overall business efficiency. Additionally, CRIT will leverage Ivalua's invoicing solution to digitalize and streamline its payment processes.

"Choosing Ivalua as our spend management partner was a strategic decision that will enable us to drive efficiency across our procurement operations and streamline our payment processes," CRIT stated.

"We are delighted to partner with an industry leader like CRIT on its digital transformation journey," said Gilles Bismuth, SVP Sales South Europe and MEA at Ivalua. "By harnessing Ivalua's unified platform, CRIT will achieve better control over its Source-to-Pay operations, driving greater efficiency in spend and supplier management."

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Spend Management software. Our unified Source-to-Pay platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving sustainability, lowering risk and boosting employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn and X .

The CRIT Group is an independent French group, leader in employment solutions in France and internationally, driven by a strong growth dynamic. The company has over 700 agencies worldwide, including more than 450 in France, and a turnover of €2.536 billion in 2023. CRIT has been a trusted partner for clients across various industries for over 60 years.

