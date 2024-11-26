IMG Releases 2024 Holiday Travel Trends

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IMG has reviewed a sample of member data including more than 17,000 itineraries of travelers with upcoming travel plans between Thanksgiving Day and New Year's Day to determine emerging travel trends this holiday season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, has conducted a review of customer travel plans between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day and predicts the top 10 international destinations for U.S. travelers this holiday season will be:

MexicoArubaJamaicaDominican RepublicBahamasSaint MartinVirgin IslandsSaint LuciaTurks and CaicosGermany –New to the Top 10 in 2024

For those preparing to travel and visit loved ones, IMG customer data predicts Thanksgiving Day (November 28th) and the day before Christmas Eve (December 23rd) to be two of the busiest days to travel during the holidays this year.

"For many, holiday travel is an exciting, yearly tradition, but if travelers want to avoid crowded flights and heavy traffic, they should consider planning their travels for days like Christmas Eve or New Year's Day, which are predicted to be two of the least busy travel days," said Grant Hayes, IMG Director of International Sales – Travel. "And while many travelers are seeking warmer destinations this year, it's important to have the proper travel protection in place, as unexpected winter weather or cancelled flights can quickly throw a trip off course."

IMG's newest travel insurance plan, iTravelInsured Choice, could be a great option for travelers taking international and domestic vacations

or weekend getaways this holiday season. Designed specifically for cost-conscious travelers spending $10,000 or less per person on their trip, iTravelInsured Choice offers well-rounded coverage for trip cancellation and interruption, medical emergencies, and other travel mishaps.

"Considering most travelers are insuring trip costs below $10,000, iTravelInsured Choice provides customers the benefits they need at an economical price and could be just the right insurance plan for holiday travelers this year," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer.

To learn more about iTravelInsured Choice and IMG's other award-winning travel and health safety solutions, please visit .

About

IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED