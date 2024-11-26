Hurricane Milton Sheds Light On Inequity In Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report by Parlance: In October 2024, Hurricane Milton ravaged Florida's Gulf Coast, leaving more than three million

Floridians without power. Utility companies were unable to quickly repair electrical lines due to the damage/flooding - 1.9 million people remained powerless for over 48 hours.

Countless households lost access to the internet, left with only the phone. Florida systems that require the use of portals create a barrier for patients.

CIOs must prioritize the ease of healthcare access.

Access to healthcare is a barrier for millions of Americans.

Health equity begins at an organization's digital front door.

CIOs must prioritize the ease of healthcare access. No one asks to be sick. No one asks for a hurricane. Health systems need to meet people where they are.

For many Floridians, the internet is a barrier:

. Florida has the third-lowest literacy rate in the country. 20% of adults lack basic reading skills and won't use web chats or portals.

. Florida has the second-highest population of senior citizens per capita.

- 71% of Baby Boomers prefer to contact their doctor over the phone.

28% of Americans age 71+ are visually impaired and struggle to read small text.

- 21% of Americans suffer from osteoarthritis in their hands, making the use of computer keyboards painful.

. About 30% of Floridians don't speak English at home. Non-English speakers struggle to understand the complex language in a healthcare portal.

While these hurdles are distinctly present in Florida, inequity at the healthcare front door affects tens of millions of Americans.

How Healthcare Organizations Can Improve Equity and Access to Care



When hospitals and clinics use conversational AI to modernize phone-based communication, it benefits the greatest percentage of healthcare consumers.

The Parlance IVA

(intelligent virtual assistant) enables callers to self-serve by speaking on the phone. The IVA handles appointment management tasks, FAQs, and other routine calls. This prevents long hold times and enables agents to assist people who need urgent help.

72% of consumers

pick up the phone first when they want fast service. For many people – whether due to disability, literacy, language barriers, or a hurricane – the phone is the only option.

Digitizing and automating the voice channel with the Parlance IVA ensures that all patients can engage with hospitals and clinics effortlessly, no matter their circumstances.

Parlance Promotes Health Equity

For over 25 years, Parlance has been a leader in voice-first technologies. Hundreds of health systems rely on us to improve patient experience and business operations.

