Philippines: Marcos-Duterte Feud Puts China In The Heated Middle

(MENAFN- Asia Times) MANILA – Heading into a new year, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has plenty of reasons to be confident about his prospects. On one hand, his allies continue to top pre-election surveys, indicating a potential landslide victory for pro-administration candidates in next year's midterm elections, broadly seen as a on Marcos Jr's popularity [...]



Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window)

To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for GRRM-Newsletter .