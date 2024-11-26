DIU Intercepts DPRK Military Talks In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released a conversation between North Korean in the Kursk region of Russia.

According to Ukrinform, the interception was posted on .

In the interception, the North Korean on duty on the conducts a communication check and urges the soldiers to move faster.

Northn soldiers already engaged in battles against Ukraine's forces - General Staff

The liaison officer addresses the soldiers in Korean.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, North Korea has already transferred a large number of weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine, including at least 3.5 million 155-millimeter artillery rounds and missiles.