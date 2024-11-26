DIU Intercepts DPRK Military Talks In Kursk Region
11/26/2024 8:07:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released a conversation between North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia.
According to Ukrinform, the interception was posted on facebook .
In the interception, the North Korean on duty on the radio conducts a communication check and urges the soldiers to move faster.
The liaison officer addresses the soldiers in Korean.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, North Korea has already transferred a large number of weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine, including at least 3.5 million 155-millimeter artillery rounds and missiles.
