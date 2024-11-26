Aiarty Black Friday Mega Deals 2024: Up To 62% Off AI Photo & Image Toolbox, Free Gifts & More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aiarty Black Friday Mega Deals 2024

Aiarty's 2024 Black Friday Deals offer exclusive discounts on Aiarty Image Matting & other AI tools to boost creativity & productivity, plus an sweepstakes!

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aiarty, the flagship AI brand from Digiarty Software, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Black Friday Mega Deals. From now until December 6th, 2024, customers can enjoy savings of up to 62% on Aiarty's suite of AI-powered multimedia tools. Designed for professionals, designers, creators, and everyone, these innovative AI tools leverage the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to deliver superior results for background removal, foreground-background integration, and image upscaling/enhancement. Additionally, shoppers have the opportunity to enter a lucky draw for a chance to win an Insta360 Ace Pro camera or one of several other exciting prizes.

The Black Friday extravaganza is live now and will run through 11:59 PM ET on December 6th, 2024. Go to the Official Aiarty Black Friday Deals Page

Aiarty Black Friday Deals Spotlight

1. 31% Off Aiarty Image Matting

This Black Friday, Aiarty Image Matting is available for just $75, reduced from the original price of $109 - a 31% discount with a lifetime license. This State-of-the-Art AI-based image matting software excels in precise background removal and seamless foreground-background blending. Its advanced algorithms handle complex images, transparency, and semi-transparency with ease, delivering perfect mattes for natural blending.

- Precise Background Removal: Powered by 4 deep-trained AI models that can detect and isolate subjects against tricky backgrounds in various types of images, from simple daily shots to complex scenes with semi-transparency, fuzzy edges, and low-light conditions.

- Perfect Edge Detail: Offer dynamic transparency control and edge optimization, making Aiarty Image Matting ideal for complex edge cases, such as fine hair, fur, and transparent objects.

- Natural Transitions: Accurately differentiates subjects from backgrounds. This technique captures subtle transparency gradients and handles nuanced details, ensuring natural transitions for intricate features like fine hair and wedding dresses.

- Crystal Clear Images: Supports 4K UHD image input and output, preserving clarity and detail while reducing noise and blur. Built-in AI upscale and enhancement features maximize image clarity.

"Most existing image matting solutions struggle with complex backgrounds, often resulting in damaged foregrounds or lingering remnants that fail to blend seamlessly. This is due to the limited compatibility of current tools with high-resolution imagery, as well as outdated algorithms and insufficient training datasets," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. He emphasized, "To address these challenges, we spent 18 months redesigning our algorithms and retraining our models using a curated dataset of over 320,000 high-resolution 4K images. This has enabled us to develop truly remarkable image matting software that delivers precise background removal and natural, seamless transitions."

2. 36% Off Aiarty Image Enhancer

Aiarty has also announced a special Black Friday offer on Aiarty Image Enhancer. Normally priced at $155, the software is now available for $99 - a 36% discount. Aiarty Image Enhancer marks the debut of the Aiarty product line which is designed to elevate a wide range of visuals - including AI-generated images, imperfect photographs, and low-quality JPEGs. It leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to denoise, deblur, upscale, and refine details. Users can elevate their visuals to stunning resolutions of 4K, 8K, 10K, and even an impressive 32K while preserving and generating more details.

3. Save 62% on the Aiarty AI Bundle

Digiarty's Black Friday promotion offers an unbeatable deal on a bundle of four AI-powered multimedia tools. For just $129, users can obtain lifetime licenses for this suite, saving an impressive 62% compared to the original combined price of $343. The software bundle includes features such as lossless video and image upscaling and enhancement, image background removal, video compression, and editing. This exceptional offer reflects Digiarty's commitment to making cutting-edge AI technology affordable and easy to use, empowering more people to elevate their multimedia projects without breaking the bank.

4. Exclusive Sweepstakes

Every visitor purchasing products on the campaign page has a chance to win an Insta360 Ace Pro (valued at $399.99), Anker Prime Power Bank (valued at $130), and other prizes like a 1-year key for WinX MediaTrans.

Secure the Black Friday Deals from Aiarty at:

About Aiarty

Aiarty is Digiarty Software's flagship AI brand, dedicated to creating accessible, cutting-edge AI tools for image enhancement, upscaling, background removal, image matting, and so on, supporting users in elevating their digital projects.

About Digiarty Software

For over 18 years, Digiarty Software, developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, has been a leader in multimedia software, recognized for its commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Digiarty's software suite - DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, and editing-has reached over 256 million installations across 180 countries. For more information, please visit the official website: .

