Russia’s great gas pipeline to China is finished

(MENAFN) Construction of the East Route pipeline, which will transport Russian from Siberia to eastern China, has been completed, according to CCTV. The 5,111 km pipeline is now in its final commissioning phase and will soon be fully operational. The pipeline runs from the border city of Heihe in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang Province, through nine provinces, and reaches major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Tianjin. The southernmost section, connecting Jiangsu Province to Shanghai, has been finished.



Once operational, the pipeline will supply 38 billion cubic meters of gas annually, enough to meet the needs of 130 million urban households. Analysts have described it as a critical energy corridor for eastern China, crucial for securing the region’s gas supply and supporting the country’s transition to a clean, low-carbon energy system. The East Route is part of a $400 billion, 30-year deal between Russia's Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation, signed in 2014. In addition to this route, the two companies are also working on a western gas pipeline through Mongolia, which will have a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters per year.

