(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union has challenged Colombia's potato tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO). This move highlights the ongoing tension between free trade and protecting domestic industries.



The WTO has formed a special panel to examine the dispute within 90 days. Colombia currently imposes anti-dumping duties on potato imports from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.



These tariffs range from 2% to 5.87%, depending on the exporting company. The Colombian argues these measures are necessary to safeguard local potato farmers.



However, the EU claims Colombia has not complied with a previous WTO ruling on favorable tariffs. They assert that flawed methodologies led to inflated duty rates.



In addition, this disagreement stems from a complaint the EU filed with the WTO in 2019. Some analysts believe these tariffs ultimately harm consumers by increasing potato prices.







David Cubides, from Alianza, suggests that a more open market would benefit end-users. He argues that the government's intention to protect local producers results in higher costs for consumers.



On the other hand, former Finance Minister José Manuel Restrepo supports the tariffs. He states that investigations found evidence of dumping by some European companies.



Restrepo believes these measures are needed to defend against unfair trade practices. Agricultural consultant Indalecio Dangond offers a different perspective.



He argues that the potato industry's problems stem from inefficient production rather than tariffs. Dangond suggests that farmers should focus on improving agricultural practices and adopting new technologies.



In short, the outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for Colombia 's agricultural sector and trade relations.



It underscores the challenge of balancing international trade commitments with domestic economic interests. As the WTO panel deliberates, both sides will closely watch for a resolution to this complex issue.

