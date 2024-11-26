TULSA CHRISTMAS PARADE ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL POSTER, ROUTE MAP & MORE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parade Route Map 2024

Poster Art by Mary Lee Weaver

Tulsa Christmas Parade is Dec. 14th at 11AM

The 98th Tulsa Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 11 AM in Downtown Tulsa.

- Paul Ross, American Waste Control Vice-PresidentTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tulsa Christmas Parade is thrilled to announce its 2024 theme, "Stay Gold, Merry & Bright," celebrating the iconic Outsiders House Museum and the spirit of Christmas in Tulsa. The 98th annual parade will take place on Saturday, December 14th at 11 AM, winding through the heart of downtown Tulsa with festive cheer and classic holiday magic.This year's official parade poster, beautifully illustrated in watercolor by local Tulsa artist Mary Lee Weaver with graphics from Mythic Press , has been unveiled. Weaver's use of bold colors and expressive brushwork captures the essence of the Outsiders House, making it a timeless centerpiece for this year's parade theme.For the first time ever, Tulsa Christmas Parade is releasing an official 2024 parade sweatshirt, available for pre-sale now through December 8th. The sweatshirt, featuring this year's theme, is available in both adult and youth sizes, with a portion of proceeds supporting the Outsiders House Museum. Sweatshirts can be reserved through Mythic Press for local pickup before the parade on December 14th. Additionally, Mythic Press will be onsite during the parade selling these sweatshirts, giving attendees a chance to grab their own piece of this year's celebration.The 2024 Parade Route Map has also been released, highlighting the excitement that will pass through downtown Tulsa, including festive attractions like the Gift Market hosted by Downtown Tulsa Partnership and the Eggnog Pajama Jog organized by Tulsa Parks. The parade route starts on 6th Street, heads to 3rd Street, and winds up Boston and down Boulder, offering plenty of space for spectators to enjoy the magic.In partnership with the Tulsa Christmas Parade, Downtown Tulsa Partnership will host a one-day Gift Market featuring local entrepreneurs selling a wide variety of unique holiday gifts. Stop by before or after the Parade for a complete holiday experience with live entertainment from local musicians, family activities, a free photo booth, and a“Letters to Santa” area for kids. The Gift Market will be open from 10 AM to 3 PM at Chapman Green, 600 S Main St.“We're so excited to bring together the Tulsa community for a day of fun, tradition, and giving back,” said Paul Ross of American Waste Control, the presenting sponsor of the Tulsa Christmas Parade.“With this year's theme, 'Stay Gold, Merry & Bright,' we aim to honor the lasting impact of the Outsiders House and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Tulsa during the holidays. The Tulsa Christmas Parade is American Waste Control's gift to the city.”Plan to come early and stay late-this parade day is jam-packed with activities for everyone!For more information, visit:ABOUT TULSA CHRISTMAS PARADEFor almost 100 years, Tulsa Christmas Parade has entertained thousands of families as it winds through the streets of downtown Tulsa. An annual tradition for many Oklahoma families, the Tulsa Christmas Parade, presented by American Waste Control, celebrates 98 years in Green Country.2024 TULSA CHRISTMAS PARADE SPONSORSABCO Party Rentals, All That Glitters Holiday Interior Design & Event Planning, American Waste Control, BancFirst, BancFirst Insurance Services, Barracuda Staffing, Bruckner's Truck & Equipment, BWI Sanitation, Burggraf Disaster Restoration, Carson Roberds Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley, Chick-Fil-A, Conrads Roofing, Home Depot, Jolly Lane Lights, KTUL Channel 8, KXOJ, Lamar Outdoor, Matheson Gas, MHC, Million Dreams Cabins, Mother Road Wraps & Signs, Mythic Press, Okie Staffing, Pine Street Auto Recyclers, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Relation Insurance, River City Hydraulics, Sherwood Companies, Soldiers Wish, Stack Host, Tedford Insurance, T&W Tire, TulsaPeople, Tulsa World, Warran Cat, YouthSkin RX, Ziggi's Coffee.

