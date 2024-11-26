GRC Solutions Partners With Cynopsis Solutions To Power AML Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Julian Fenwick, CEO of GRC SolutionsSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GRC Solutions , a global leader in compliance eLearning, announces a strategic partnership with Cynopsis Solutions , a provider of regulatory technology solutions. This partnership introduces Cynopsis Solutions' advanced KYC/KYB, AML, and CFT compliance technology alongside GRC Solutions' expert-led training programmes, offering businesses the tools and skills needed to enhance AML compliance .As the regulatory landscape becomes more complex, businesses require more than just compliance tools. They need well-trained teams who can effectively navigate evolving regulations. Through this partnership, GRC Solutions and Cynopsis Solutions are introducing their complementary offerings to help businesses meet compliance standards and stay ahead of industry changes.Julian Fenwick, CEO of GRC Solutions, said, "We're thrilled to partner with Cynopsis Solutions to offer a comprehensive solution for AML compliance. By combining our expertise in regulatory training with their advanced technology, we're empowering businesses to navigate the complex regulatory landscape with confidence."Organisations in sectors like Finance, FinTech, Real Estate, and Insurance, which face increasing pressure to meet stringent KYC and AML compliance requirements, will benefit from this collaboration. By leveraging Cynopsis Solutions' technology and GRC Solutions' training, businesses can strengthen their compliance frameworks and ensure their teams are equipped to handle regulatory challenges.Chionh Chye Kit, CEO and Co-Founder of Cynopsis Solutions, commented, "We strongly believe that combatting financial crime requires a holistic approach involving strong proactive preventive controls and timely detective controls. Training forms a huge part of the preventive control every regulated entity should adopt. Partnering with GRC Solutions allows us to offer a more comprehensive solution to our clients that is very complementary to Cynopsis' products."The partnership between GRC Solutions and Cynopsis Solutions marks a significant step toward empowering businesses to proactively address AML compliance. By offering access to both specialised tools and training, both companies are helping organisations cultivate a future-ready workforce capable of tackling evolving regulatory demands with confidence.About GRC SolutionsGRC Solutions is a global leader in Governance, Risk and Compliance training solutions. Through its Salt® Compliance LMS platform, GRC Solutions streamlines the delivery of compliance training, ensuring businesses meet mandatory requirements while enhancing efficiency. The company also offers IBF-accredited training for financial professionals in Singapore, with up to 70% funding support.About Cynopsis SolutionsCynopsis Solutions is a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions, specialising in KYC/KYB, AML, and CFT compliance. Headquartered in Singapore, the company helps organisations automate and digitise their compliance processes, enabling them to stay ahead of evolving regulations and achieve better regulatory outcomes. Cynopsis Solutions' end-to-end SaaS solutions are deployed in over 180 jurisdictions, trusted by businesses across Banking, Financial Services, Real Estate, FinTech, Cryptocurrency, and other regulated industries.

